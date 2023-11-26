United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

