Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $550,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,891.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $550,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,891.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,659 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $112.17 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average is $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

