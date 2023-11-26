Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,306,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,596 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.