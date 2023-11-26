Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after buying an additional 598,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

