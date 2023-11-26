Twin Tree Management LP Sells 31,990 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,990 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

