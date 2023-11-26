Twin Tree Management LP Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $66.44 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

