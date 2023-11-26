Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 706 ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,336,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ATI by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 662,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ATI by 105.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

