Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $637,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.