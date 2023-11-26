Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $33,000 Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Gordon Haskett lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

