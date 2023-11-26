Twin Tree Management LP Invests $460,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $247.83 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

