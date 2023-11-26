Twin Tree Management LP Has $574,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,874 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

VICI opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

