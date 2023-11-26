Twin Tree Management LP Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 29,546 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,013.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.8 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.