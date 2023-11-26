Twin Tree Management LP Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,922 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 181.0% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.