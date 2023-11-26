Twin Tree Management LP Buys 5,724 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6,221.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 32,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 213,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 114,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,347,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

