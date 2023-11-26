Twin Tree Management LP Buys 1,073 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $231.13 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

