Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after buying an additional 266,613,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4,708.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,857,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 349,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

