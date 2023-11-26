Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 19.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TM opened at $188.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $195.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.70.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.