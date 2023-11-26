The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,653 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $36.32 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

