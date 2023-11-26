The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Timken were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $43,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 573,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TKR opened at $73.94 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

