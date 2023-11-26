The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $27,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

