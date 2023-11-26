Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,043 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tobam bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.49 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.