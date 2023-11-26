Sun Life Financial Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE SLF opened at C$69.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 56.90 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$60.01 and a 1-year high of C$70.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.46.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

