STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,097,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $470,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $203.19 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

View Our Latest Report on STE

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.