Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $392,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $275.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $220.21 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

