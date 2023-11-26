Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,988 shares of company stock worth $2,364,478. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.90 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

