Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,345 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 77.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $62.23 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.