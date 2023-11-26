Sei Investments Co. Sells 307,436 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $24,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $126.62 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

