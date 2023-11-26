Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,821 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $24,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 718,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,344,596.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,325 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

