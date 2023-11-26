Sei Investments Co. Sells 105,074 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,074 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $27,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.9 %

VTR opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,515.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

