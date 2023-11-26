Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,502 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $405.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

