Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,316 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $24,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

