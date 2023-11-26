Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $25,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $330,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average of $208.80.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

