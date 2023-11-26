Sei Investments Co. Purchases 37,989 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $27,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

LHX opened at $191.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

