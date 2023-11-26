Sei Investments Co. Has $27.76 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $27,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

WH stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

