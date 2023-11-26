Sei Investments Co. Has $26.71 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Timken were worth $26,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $43,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 490.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 573,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Timken Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TKR opened at $73.94 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

