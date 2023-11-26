Sei Investments Co. Has $23.81 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $23,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,709,000 after buying an additional 975,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 868,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Silgan’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

