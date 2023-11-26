Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 305,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 283,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,841,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $631,735 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $191.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.77. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

