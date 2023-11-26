Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

ULTA stock opened at $414.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

