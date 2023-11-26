Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,165 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

