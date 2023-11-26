Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $23,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Trading Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AZEK opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

