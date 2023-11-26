Sei Investments Co. Acquires 20,254 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $23,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.81 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.