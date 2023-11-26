Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.