ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PPL by 25,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,914,000 after buying an additional 6,132,992 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $97,265,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,056,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

