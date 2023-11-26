ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $251,551,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $178.49 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

