Profund Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.