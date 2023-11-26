Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $70,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

