PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,286.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 432,212 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.0 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.22.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

