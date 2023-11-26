Portage Biotech (PRTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.33. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Portage Biotech by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

