PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,846,000 after buying an additional 921,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9 %

IR opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $71.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

