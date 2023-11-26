PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copart by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Copart by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Copart by 55.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,507,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,738,000 after acquiring an additional 889,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.